Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 359.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 359.4% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

VERB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 494.15% and a negative net margin of 601.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

