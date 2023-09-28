Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 359.4%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 359.4% from the August 31st total of 81,800 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

VERB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 494.15% and a negative net margin of 601.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verb Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

