Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 242.3% in September

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

