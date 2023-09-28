Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

