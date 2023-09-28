Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.