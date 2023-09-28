Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,182 shares of company stock worth $5,361,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

