Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $404,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

