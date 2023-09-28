Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 22,298 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,496,464. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $445.56 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

