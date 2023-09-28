ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,939 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

