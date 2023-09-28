Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,703 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of H World Group worth $28,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H World Group in the first quarter worth $1,299,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $52,826,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.07. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

