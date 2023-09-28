Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $377.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.50 and a 200 day moving average of $344.97. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.89.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

