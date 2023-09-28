Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 374,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:ZECP opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

About Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

