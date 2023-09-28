Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $463.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.