Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.