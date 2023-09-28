Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

