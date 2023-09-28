Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $225.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $222.58 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.64 and its 200 day moving average is $278.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

