Qtum Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00008368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $232.28 million and $21.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.19 or 0.06129793 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.