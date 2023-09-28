Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VTWG opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $185.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
