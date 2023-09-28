Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $185.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.