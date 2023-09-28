Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $167.10 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $167.10 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00241300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00881206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00551221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00058831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00119653 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,214,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,191,834,167 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.