Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Declines By 38.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 294.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vision Marine Technologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

