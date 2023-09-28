Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in September

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VRPX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.11.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
