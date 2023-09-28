Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 37.2% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 517,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

