Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Increases By 110.4%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WeTrade Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WETG opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. WeTrade Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $327.45.

Institutional Trading of WeTrade Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares during the period.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

