Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.4 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

