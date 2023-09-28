Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

