Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Increased by Zacks Research

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

