Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 624 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.
Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.09 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.