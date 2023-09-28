Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

