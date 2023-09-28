iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $234.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.