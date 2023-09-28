Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 33,869 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.