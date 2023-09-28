Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 132,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.