Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

BATS BBIN opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

