Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.68 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 248.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 5.66% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

