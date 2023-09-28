The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

