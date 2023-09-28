Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $98.31 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.