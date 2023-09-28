Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC stock opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $194.05 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.