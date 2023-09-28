Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

JPST opened at $50.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

