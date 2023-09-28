Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

