Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 118,390 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 313.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,390 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 101,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:JEMA opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $944.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

