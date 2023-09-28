Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.5 %

HLI stock opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

