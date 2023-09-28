Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

