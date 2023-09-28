2,822 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

TT stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

