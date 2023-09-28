1,922 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

