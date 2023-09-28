Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 639.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.71.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

