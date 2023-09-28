Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DFAT stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
