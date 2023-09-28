iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

