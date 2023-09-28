International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Cut by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

