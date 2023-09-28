CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,301 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

