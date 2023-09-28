Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

