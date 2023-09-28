Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

