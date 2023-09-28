Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

